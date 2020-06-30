Lamborghini's New 63 Motor Yacht Is a Hypercar for the Sea

In a move that sees Lamborghini returning to the boat industry, the Raging Bull has teamed up with Italian specialist Tecnomar, announcing the introduction of the 63 Motor Yacht. As its name and looks suggest, the high-speed vessel is inspired by Sant'Agata Bolognese supercars in general and the Sian FKP 37 in particular, while the Raging Bull badging of the yacht further showcases this connection.

21 photos