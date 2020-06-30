Lamborghini's New 63 Motor Yacht Is a Hypercar for the Sea

In a move that sees Lamborghini returning to the boat industry, the Raging Bull has teamed up with Italian specialist Tecnomar, announcing the introduction of the 63 Motor Yacht. As its name and looks suggest, the high-speed vessel is inspired by Sant'Agata Bolognese supercars in general and the Sian FKP 37 in particular, while the Raging Bull badging of the yacht further showcases this connection.
The carmaker's first water adventures started out half a century ago, when company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini decided to install the V12 of the Espada on a then-new boat designed by the Eugenio Molinari. Fast-forward to the early 1980s, the company started the Marini Lamborghini program, which led to the birth of the Quetzal, which could have been turned into anything from a lavish speed boat to a race boat, but with the same V12 power borrowed from the LM002 offroader.
Returning to the fresh development, Tecnomar, which is part of the Italian Sea Group, has worked with the Lamborghini Centro Stile to gift the 63 yacht with the automaker’s styling DNA. And the list of inspirational models sees the Sian hybrid hypercar being joined by iconic models such as the Marcello Gandini-penned Miura and Countach. The final design looks fast even when standing still, mixing elements such as a velocity-shaped profile, Y-shaped light clusters up front, hexagonal glass on the sides and a posterior that reminds one of Lamborghini supercar engine covers.
Controlling the yacht will easily remind one of the designs that defines a Lamborghini's cabin. As such, you'll enjoy using a car-like steering wheel with a 12-'clock marker, the very starter buttons that add drama to the interiors of road cars and throttle levers resembling the drive mode selectors we've met on moderns Lamborghinis. Oh, and let's not overlook the digital displays.
Motivation comes from not one, but two V12 engines supplied by MAN, with each unit delivering 2,000 hp. The yacht is 63 feet long and tips the scales at 53,000 lbs/ 24 tons. And while there's no way of comparing this to the weight numbers of Lambo supercars, you should know this vessel, which makes serious use of carbon fiber, qualifies as an ultra-light unit.
Top speed? This 4,000 horsepower creation will take you up to 60 knots or 69 mph/111 kph.
Only 63 units of the yacht will be brought to the world, with production set to kick off in the first part of next year. The pricing starts at over $3 million, which places the yacht in the same league with the Sian, but that’s before options. And there will be quite a few of those, from the color of the hull and that of the deck to the interior. As such, the world will receive one of these yachts for each Sian hypercar built, with the number also being a nod to the birth year of Automobili Lamborghini.
