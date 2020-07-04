Lamborghini Miura "Breadvan" Is Not Your Typical Ferrari

The Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan is a circuit creation that will always spark interest. And what do you do when that interest is manifested as a rendering that portrays another automotive icon of the 1960s, namely the Lamborghini Miura, in Breadvan form? You zoom in on the digital work, of course.
To start with, the Breadvan was one of the last front-engined machines that grabbed laurels while playing in the top league of sportscar racing, while the Miura can be described as the mid-engined supercar that popularized the genre. So, does it make sense to add real estate above the engine compartment?
For starters, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, admits he has a fetish for this sort of transformation: "You must know by now that I have a thing for this type of conversion, and it goes without saying - they work best with the iconic, expensive classics,"
Then again, the whole idea of the Breadvan was to achieve racing success by using advanced aerodynamics (as opposed to providing extra accommodation), so perhaps extending the roof line of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine might not be all that crazy, at least from this point of view. Oh, and note that the rear window louvers of the original have been maintained - here's the complete story of the Breadvan, a racecar born out of an ego battle that threatened the Prancing Horse’s fate back in the early 1960s.
The artist also seems to have addressed downforce challenges the Miura had to face - while the Marcello Gandini design turned heads across the world, the Raging Bull experienced front end lift at high speed, with later examples handling the matter by adding various airflow manipulation hardware.
Thus, you'll find a massive air dam up front, while LED clusters sit below the memorable headlights of the Italian supercar. The aero work continues with side skirt extensions, a widebody kit and a lower rear fascia that integrates elements from modern Lamborghinis, such as the large diffuser.
As for the custom wheels shod in those uber-fat tires, these mix classic and modern styling cues. And the uber-generous lips of the rear units can easily serve as a mirror, or perhaps as a reminder that the main purpose of such a rendering is to keep us entertained in the virtual world.
Meanwhile, in the real world, Dutch specialist Niels van Roij Design is building a Breadvan homage based on a Ferrari 550 Maranello.
For starters, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, admits he has a fetish for this sort of transformation: "You must know by now that I have a thing for this type of conversion, and it goes without saying - they work best with the iconic, expensive classics,"
Then again, the whole idea of the Breadvan was to achieve racing success by using advanced aerodynamics (as opposed to providing extra accommodation), so perhaps extending the roof line of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine might not be all that crazy, at least from this point of view. Oh, and note that the rear window louvers of the original have been maintained - here's the complete story of the Breadvan, a racecar born out of an ego battle that threatened the Prancing Horse’s fate back in the early 1960s.
The artist also seems to have addressed downforce challenges the Miura had to face - while the Marcello Gandini design turned heads across the world, the Raging Bull experienced front end lift at high speed, with later examples handling the matter by adding various airflow manipulation hardware.
Thus, you'll find a massive air dam up front, while LED clusters sit below the memorable headlights of the Italian supercar. The aero work continues with side skirt extensions, a widebody kit and a lower rear fascia that integrates elements from modern Lamborghinis, such as the large diffuser.
As for the custom wheels shod in those uber-fat tires, these mix classic and modern styling cues. And the uber-generous lips of the rear units can easily serve as a mirror, or perhaps as a reminder that the main purpose of such a rendering is to keep us entertained in the virtual world.
Meanwhile, in the real world, Dutch specialist Niels van Roij Design is building a Breadvan homage based on a Ferrari 550 Maranello.
View this post on Instagram
Breadvan obsession. I got carried away with yesterday’s Miura. You must know by now that I have a thing for this type of conversion, and it goes without saying - they work best with the iconic, expensive classics. . . . . . #lamborghinidaily #lamborghinimiura #miuralovers #miura #lambonation #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #baggedcars #toyotires #baggedlife #slammedenuff #slammedsociety #cardesigndaily