Lamborghini Miura "Breadvan" Is Not Your Typical Ferrari

Breadvan obsession. I got carried away with yesterday’s Miura. You must know by now that I have a thing for this type of conversion, and it goes without saying - they work best with the iconic, expensive classics. . . . . . #lamborghinidaily #lamborghinimiura #miuralovers #miura #lambonation #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #baggedcars #toyotires #baggedlife #slammedenuff #slammedsociety #cardesigndaily

Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Jul 4, 2020