Two Lamborghini SVs Hitting Each Other Will Have You Banging Your Head

With a starting price of over $400,000, the Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV is one of the best examples of exotic cars. It's no Bugatti or Koenigsegg, but it's not the kind of car you run into in your local supermarket's parking lot either.
Besides, it's not all about the price. The Aventador - and pretty much any other Lamborghini, for that matter - is an event on wheels. The car has a certain type of presence that not many other vehicles can claim to have, and it's all down to the in-your-face styling that sets the Italian brand apart from all the other marques in this very rarefied area of the market.
Of course, the LP750-4 SV would have been a joke if it didn't have the performance to match the looks. With 750 hp from its 6.5-liter V12 engine and an all-wheel-drive, there's very little the Lambo can't do, and do extremely well. Drag racing? Check. Lap the Nürburgring at hypercar pace? Check. Go off-road? No, but that's what the Urus is for, right? Well, you know what I mean.
No matter how good the machine is, though, there's also a potential weak link that's sat behind the wheel telling the car what to do. The poor vehicle is at its driver's mercy, and there's no better illustration for that than this ridiculously stupid crash between an Aventador SV and a Murcielago SV.
What were the chances for two Lambos, let alone SVs, crashing into each other? Close to zero if it had happened anywhere else but at a Lamborghini event. The cars gathered for a little racetrack fun and, just as they were about to enter the circuit, an orange Murcielago and a yellow Aventador creep ever closer to each other at an agonizingly slow speed until they finally make contact.
It's one of those scenes you just watch in disbelief wondering what the hell was going on and screaming at the screen to brake or steer away. And yet the implacable hand of destiny had other plans for these two rare cars. Luckily, the extent of the damage seems to be some traded paint, so even though expensive - anything is expensive with a Lambo - it'll be easily sorted out.
Still, we'd very much like to know what happened. Was it just a misunderstanding? Was it completely accidental? Did one of the drivers lose control of the wheel? Did one panic? Or did they fail to decide which would go first on the track and slammed heads like the stubborn rams that they are? No idea, but it's both funny and painful, nonetheless.
