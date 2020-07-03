A 1996 Land Rover Discovery For a Puppy Is a Fair Trade

In today’s world, a car is a must, the very helpful companion that gets you to and back from work, makes vacations possible and helps you run errands, in addition to being a status symbol. On the other hand, a dog is and has always been a man’s best friend. 24 photos



One person from Columbus, Ohio, is actually offering their Land Rover for a puppy. True, the Land Rover is a



“I’m looking for a female toy breed puppy,” the ad asays. “Looking to trade for a 1996 Landrover Discovery Runs and drives >134,000 miles needs some minor fixes but it doesn’t affect driveability.”



So it’s got 134,000 miles (215,652 km) on the clock. You didn’t expect a car that’s being offered for a dog to not have been put through its paces, right?



The fact the lister doesn’t say what type of dog they want makes this ad even stranger, as there are many toy breeds out there and they’re as different as you can imagine. It could be anything from an Italian greyhound to a Pomeranian, a Chihuahua or a King Charles Spaniel. And they’re offering a used car that costs at least $2,000 for it.



