Land Rover Defender Hard Top Gets Old-School Name for New Commercial Version

The new Land Rover Defender is an odd beast as it is, but this commercial-slash-van version will make things even more confusing. In its current state, the Defender is a marriage between a certain degree of luxury and supreme off-road abilities for a stock, off-the-shelf vehicle. A strange combination that is very rarely required.
The utility model that will launch later this year is said to skip on some of the convenience trim, but still offer “a unique combination of cargo space, practicality, and comfort.” So, it's all about being able to transport relatively large stuff in remote, difficult to access places while still caring about the wellbeing of the driver and anyone else inside the car. That is an extremely specific scenario that we can only find very few applications for.
That being said, expect this Defender to sell like the hotcakes it might be used to transport at some point. Why? Well, if you listened to the complaints raised by the fans of the old Defender, they were all directed at the new vehicle's price and complexity. The Defender Hard Top, as it's going to be called, will use the same powertrain as its more luxurious siblings, but apart from that, it'll definitely be dumbed down.
Then there's the price. The Hard Top starts at 35,000 pounds ($43,173 or €38,314) plus VAT in the UK, but that's the price for the short-wheelbase version, the 90. The 110 is going to command a premium, but even so, it still provides a lower entry point for everyone interested in joining the Defender family. Plus, buyers are less likely to go crazy on the options list.
The Hard Top is being developed by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the guys usually making the luxurious Range Rovers even more luxurious. With the Defender, though, the focus is on maximizing "the functionality and usability of New Defender’s cargo area, with tough materials and clever storage solutions to ensure it surpasses the capability of any previous Defender Hard Top,” according to SVO boss Michael van der Sande.
One picture shows a forklift loading a full pallet into the back of a 110 Defender Hard Top, though the height of whatever's being transported is significantly limited - a problem you wouldn't have with a pickup truck, but Land Rover remains determined not to offer a Defender with an open bed. However, somebody will surely make one, and with the Hard Top, they now have the perfect vehicle to start with.
That being said, expect this Defender to sell like the hotcakes it might be used to transport at some point. Why? Well, if you listened to the complaints raised by the fans of the old Defender, they were all directed at the new vehicle's price and complexity. The Defender Hard Top, as it's going to be called, will use the same powertrain as its more luxurious siblings, but apart from that, it'll definitely be dumbed down.
Then there's the price. The Hard Top starts at 35,000 pounds ($43,173 or €38,314) plus VAT in the UK, but that's the price for the short-wheelbase version, the 90. The 110 is going to command a premium, but even so, it still provides a lower entry point for everyone interested in joining the Defender family. Plus, buyers are less likely to go crazy on the options list.
The Hard Top is being developed by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the guys usually making the luxurious Range Rovers even more luxurious. With the Defender, though, the focus is on maximizing "the functionality and usability of New Defender’s cargo area, with tough materials and clever storage solutions to ensure it surpasses the capability of any previous Defender Hard Top,” according to SVO boss Michael van der Sande.
One picture shows a forklift loading a full pallet into the back of a 110 Defender Hard Top, though the height of whatever's being transported is significantly limited - a problem you wouldn't have with a pickup truck, but Land Rover remains determined not to offer a Defender with an open bed. However, somebody will surely make one, and with the Hard Top, they now have the perfect vehicle to start with.