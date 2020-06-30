Nikola Taking Pre-Orders for the Electric Badger Pickup, You Could Get One Free

So, there are now a number of electric pickup trucks in development: we have the Cybertruck from Tesla, Rivian’s R1T, and even Ford is considering one based on the F-150. But all of them are too far away from an actual production version to talk about right now.
There’s a fourth player at the table, one called Nikola Badger. As one of the more recent additions to the pack, you would have expected to be a while until things get moving, but you were wrong.
As promised since early June, pre-orders for the Badger are now open, allowing customers to express interest in a pickup that is going to be offered in both battery electric and fuel-cell electric variants.
Nikola announced at the beginning of the week that people who want to have one reserved for whenever production kicks off (we hear talk of production being handled through OEM’s at an undefined point in the future) have to pay $5,000 without even seeing the vehicle in the flesh – that’s the usual way to reserve a car in recent times, but the amount Nikola is asking is much higher than usual.
The BEV variant of the Badger comes with a 300 miles range (483 km) and an acceleration time to 60 mph of 2.9 seconds coming from electric motors that deliver 906 hp. The FCEV on the other hand should provide a range of 600 miles (966 km).
“The technology on the Badger is next to none; it has one of the most advanced powertrains and infotainment systems on the market,” said in a statement the head of Nikola Trevor Milton.
“The features include over-the-air updates, keyless entry, independent torque control of every wheel, 906 HP, 980 ft. lbs. of torque, 15 kilowatt power export with 220V and 110V, tie-down tracks inside the truck for cargo, hidden refrigerator, up to 600 miles of range, and waterproof displays. You couldn’t dream of building a better pickup truck than the Badger and we offer it in both fuel-cell and battery-electric options.”
Those who find the courage to pay $5K up front before November 15, 2020, will get an invitation to the Nikola World event in December, when the pickup would be shown in public, but also the chance to win a match of the deposit, up to $5,000 off the final purchase price (about $60,000 for the EV, $80,000 for the FCEV), or even a free Badger.
