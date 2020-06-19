Land Rover Discovery Sedan Is Not Something You Can Unsee

It was not that long ago when sedans had their time under the spotlight, but present day customer preferences, especially in the U.S. have pretty much put an end to this breed of car. Sure, the body style soldiers on elsewhere, but it keeps losing ground to the more practical SUVs and hatches.
Unlike some nameplate that can be discontinued and then revived for whatever reason, once a car body style is gone there’s little chance of it coming back. Sedans are not there yet, but they’re moving at a fast pace toward the abyss.
Proof of that are the sales numbers reported in the U.S. for April. There, numbers compiled by Autodata showed that for the first time since ever the number of pickup trucks sold in America was larger than the number of sedans.
So with the exception of the foreign and traditional sedan makers, American carmakers have all but abandoned the segment – Ford, for instance, only sells two sedans at the moment – because the money is elsewhere. That means that rendering exercises like the one here could only serve as a sort of history lesson for future generations.
What you see in the gallery above is a Land Rover Discovery dropped much closer to the ground to become a sedan, because why not. It is part of a larger series of such renderings released by Australian insurance company Budget Direct, together with the completely weird Jeep Wrangler sedan or the horrible Hummer sedan.
This one too borrows some of the all-familiar lines of the base SUV and tones them down to a boxy vehicle that looks clearly out of tune.
Laugh all you want, but if things would have continued to look bright for sedans, maybe this thing here would have been a real car. After all, how many of you could have foreseen a Lamborghini or Aston Martin SUV a decade ago?
