Jeep Wrangler Sedan Is All Kinds of Weird

As far as Americans are concerned, sedans might as well be dead and buried, at least the home-made ones. Just a month ago, we heard of sedans taking a serious beating from pickups, and for the first time in history the larger machines overtook the three-box, century-old car type.
The auto industry as a whole, despite the many challenges facing it, is on a roll, and there’s virtually no car type that isn’t posting increased sales. SUVs rule, pickups are not far behind, and some would argue that even convertibles are seeing a renewed youth.
But not sedans, and most certainly not in America. So how would Americans react to seeing a Jeep Wrangler-based sedan?
That’s a small part of a bigger question that tormented the Australians working for insurance company Budget Direct. That bigger question is how would 7 iconic SUVs would look like in sedan form?
The seven are from all over the world, from the German G-Class to the Japanese Juke. But it was the Jeep Wrangler that caught our attention because as far as we can remember few thought of making a sedan out of a Jeep before.
The entire exercise is of course just a rendering, and not an actual conversion because that could be close-to-impossible costly, time consuming and ultimately useless. And from this point of view, the exercise succeeded, as the rendering is quite stunning.
What’s not stunning is how the Jeep would look like in this form. Imagine seeing the iconic front end of the Wrangler, with the large vertical grille and the two round headlights to its side in your rearview mirror, but not where you usually expect it, at about eye-level, but far lower, at about the same height as the trunk of your beat-down Honda or something.
For the rendering, its makers kept most of the original elements of the Wrangler, from the front end to the doors. Yet the entire body has been dropped closer to the ground, the windshield angled, and the roof lowered some more.
All these changes are wrapped in a boxy package that is not unlike that of the actual Wrangler, but looks seriously wrong so close to the tarmac.
Unfortunately, there only this one photo of the project available, so we have no idea how such a thing would look like from another angle.
