Ford Explorer Sedan Looks Strangely Doable

Some time long ago, the carmaker who brought the automobile to the masses was a big fan of sedans. That happened because customers like them too, and Ford has always been in the business of exploiting such weaknesses. But times have changed, and presently there are only two sedans in the carmaker’s lineup for the American market: the Fusion and the Mustang.
All the rest are SUVs or vans, because this is what people want and need these days: in April 2020, for the first time in history, pickup trucks beat the hell out of American-made sedans and seriously outsold them. This is a trend that is likely to continue, and SUVs will probably contribute to the decay of the three-box vehicles even further.
So why on Earth would someone try to imagine how SUVs would like in sedan form? We have no idea how to answer that, but we’re kind of thankful someone thought of this because otherwise we wouldn’t have seen weird creations like the Jeep Wrangler sedan or the G-Class sedan.
Those who thought of this are called Budget Direct and are in the insurance business somewhere in Australia. From time to time, they dare ask the questions everyone else fear ask them, and this is how we end up with things such as these: the Ford Explorer sedan.
Unlike the weird Wrangler or the monstrous G-Class we’ve talked about in earlier posts, the Explorer looks interestingly doable. Useless in today’s market, probably, but doable nonetheless.
Maybe that’s because Ford generally keeps the same design language across its car types, and it even had on the market until last year a sedan it called Taurus that looks strangely similar to this one here. The present Fusion is close to it as well.
What’s different between the Explorer rendering and the real life Ford sedans is the fact that the former is much boxier and looks like something the Europeans used to make not long ago.
