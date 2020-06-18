Rockets and Spacecraft That Will Take Humans to the Moon Travel by Train

5 Electric GMC Hummer Will Not Be Shown on May 20, Goes into the Woods Instead

1 Hummer H1 vs Suzuki Jimny Drag Race Is No Contest, But the H1 Gets Revenge

The Hummer Sedan Is a Bling Machine That Can Fit Today’s Nightmare Traffic

Hummers are vehicles that can hardly serve as daily drivers, and it's in part because such monsters have no place in the crowded cities that we live in today. 12 photos



This is the purpose of this Hummer Sedan rendering created by



As you can easily tell by simply checking out the photo, the signature Hummer design is still there, so you can find the same front grille and round headlights that are typically used on the military-inspired vehicle. And of course, the wheels retain the chrome finish, while the side mirrors are unmistakably borrowed from a Hummer.



But after all, is the Hummer H2 the kind of car that you can drive on a daily basis? Not really. And the engine lineup available on the H2 is the living proof here.



The car was offered with a monster 6.0-liter V8 engine for MY 2002-2007, while in 2008 and 2009, this unit was replaced by a 6.2-liter V8. The original engine developed 316 horsepower and pushed the monster from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 10.9 seconds – this unit received a small revision in 2004, with the output boosted to 325 horsepower and the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time dropped to 10.7 seconds.



The 2008 6.2-liter engine developed 393 horsepower and allowed for a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 9.1 seconds.



As for the fuel consumption, which is something that most people are looking for these days, this was not the big SUVs strong point. As the definition of a gas guzzler, the Hummer often hit a staggering figure of 25 l/100 km (9.4 mpg). So theoretically, a smaller Hummer, something in the form of a sedan, would be better prepared for today’s traffic, as its smaller body could technically allow you to drive the car to work without worrying so much about finding a parking place where it would fit.This is the purpose of this Hummer Sedan rendering created by Budget Direct and which is based on the Hummer H2 As you can easily tell by simply checking out the photo, the signature Hummer design is still there, so you can find the same front grille and round headlights that are typically used on the military-inspired vehicle. And of course, the wheels retain the chrome finish, while the side mirrors are unmistakably borrowed from a Hummer.But after all, is the Hummer H2 the kind of car that you can drive on a daily basis? Not really. And the engine lineup available on the H2 is the living proof here.The car was offered with a monster 6.0-liter V8 engine for MY 2002-2007, while in 2008 and 2009, this unit was replaced by a 6.2-liter V8. The original engine developed 316 horsepower and pushed the monster from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 10.9 seconds – this unit received a small revision in 2004, with the output boosted to 325 horsepower and the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time dropped to 10.7 seconds.The 2008 6.2-liter engine developed 393 horsepower and allowed for a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 9.1 seconds.As for the fuel consumption, which is something that most people are looking for these days, this was not the big SUVs strong point. As the definition of a gas guzzler, the Hummer often hit a staggering figure of 25 l/100 km (9.4 mpg).