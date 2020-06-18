Land Rover Defender "Black Bulldog" Is Slammed and Then Some

4 2020 Land Rover Defender "Workhorse" Looks Like the Pickup Truck We Need

These days, the new Land Rover Defender is on everybody's lips and for good reason. After all, we're dealing with the first all-new model of the series since 1983. As you can imagine, the fresh arrival has taken the already sky-high popularity of the old offroader even further. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see a rendering depicting an extreme incarnation of the now-retired Defender. 6 photos



Sure, this short wheelbase toy features certain overlanding accessories (more on this below), but, instead of going up, it has traveled in the opposite direction.



To be more precise, the British machine has been slammed. And while this treatment normally relies on suspension adjustments, things haven't stopped there. Thus, the wheels are now pushed further into the body, which gives the vehicle its standout appearance.



Then we have the massive fenders, with their contents: the custom shoes feature a deep-dish profile with "filled-out" centers, while using the same shade of black as the one adorning the body of the vehicle.



Given the new ride height of the



However, this could always feature an air suspension, allowing the driver to play with the ride height and perhaps makes use of the added lower body protection, even though there's nothing an offroader could do with the said wheel/tire combo.



Then again, the ladder chassis of the vehicle is now accompanied by an actual ladder sitting on the back of the car, which features the same chrome finish used for the roof rack. So perhaps climbing up there can bring one to the height of a lifted Defender.



