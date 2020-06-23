Land Rover Adds Pop-Up Roof Tent to the Defender 110 for Some Serious Glamping

The CityQ Car-eBike, the Indecisive Electric Bike With Car Functionality

Land Rover is getting into the glamping niche, by offering a pop-up tent on the roof of the new Defender 110, as part of a partnership with Italian specialist company Autohome. 5 photos



The tent is encased in a lightweight fiberglass shell and can be erected easily and in a matter of seconds: you simply unclip a fastening at the rear and lift the shell, after which the integral gas struts fully open the fabric sides. Though small in size when not open, the tent can comfortably sleep two adults and includes a full-size “luxury” cotton mattress and pillows, a LED light and stowage net.



Access is done through either side of the tent, by means of an extendable ladder that can also be stowed away inside the shell, together with the tent. In other words, you have everything you need inside to get a good night’s rest without having to book rooms at a hotel or go through the installation of an actual tent.



When not in use, the roof tent is stored flat inside the shell, occupying very little space on considerations of stability and aerodynamic efficiency. Erected, it measures 2.3 meters (90.5 inches) long, 1.3 m (51.2 inches) wide and 1.5 m (59 inches) high.



The tent costs €3,082 (approximately $3,473 at today’s exchange rate) and is compatible with the Adventure Pack on the new Land Rover Defender. Speaking of which, the Defender 110 comes at a starting price of £45,240 ($56,426).



“The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road,” Joe Sinclair, Land Rover Director of Branded Goods and Licensing, says in a press release. “This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it’s perfect for the modern-day explorer.”

