2020 Land Rover Defender Is Unfazed by Extreme Colorado Rock Crawling Session

All signs seem to point toward Land Rover nailing it with the new Defender, even though there will always be some who are harder to please than others. It may not have that much in common with its older namesake, but the important thing is that it's a very capable vehicle in its own right.
Indeed, the new Defender could have been called the Offender - or any other ridiculous name you can think of - and it would still make Land Rover money. No matter the name, it is a very desirable SUV that manages the rare merger between the off-road ability vehicles in this class should possess and high-enough levels of luxury and comfort to give it all the versatility it needs in every situation.
The initial reviews from the international press launch in Namibia were overwhelmingly positive, and so were the ones that followed, but now we're getting the first owner experiences and, unlike your average SUV, the Defender is actually being used as intended. This clip illustrates perfectly what the new model is capable of, and while you're watching, it's worth remembering you're looking at a completely stock vehicle.
Actually, that's the thing with the 2020 Defender: it's great for off-road without any modifications whatsoever. The original model could claim the same thing, but the truth is it lacked the ground clearance to navigate such trails as the Chinaman Gulch we have here. On the other hand, you would probably scrape its underside against the rocks without flinching, something you can't do in the new one unless you're made of money.
It's the same ground clearance and approach and departure angles that make the Defender more suitable in these situations than a stock Wrangler as well. The Jeep's solid axle could prove useful on occasion, but it won't help it cross obstacles that are beyond its factory limitations in terms of the three angles mentioned above.
Anyone curious about how well the new Defender can handle itself on truly rough terrain should give the video below a go. If you're thinking about buying one, this will help you make up your mind. If you're not, we can't guarantee that will still be the case after this.
