This Super Rare Lamborghini Truck Costs More Than 10 Broncos

If you're looking for a rare Lambo, how about a model that's not a supercar, but an actual truck? Because yes, Lamborghini built such models back in the late '80s-early '90s, and one of them can really be yours today.



Launched at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986 and nicknamed Rambo Lambo, the LM002 was powered by a 5.2-liter V12 engine. An upgraded model known as Lamborghini L804 came with a 7.2-liter V12 powerplant.



Inspired by the Lamborghini Cheetah and the LM001 prototypes, the LM002 was manufactured until 1993, with only 328 units leaving the factory during all these years.



And yet, here’s one of them being sold



It’s still powered by the original 5.2-liter V12 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, and features the luxury package, which includes a full black leather interior, air conditioning, a premium Alpine stereo system and a sliding glass rear window.



Furthermore, the car has already been fitted with new Pirelli Scorpion tires, and it comes with the original OEM manual and the toolkit that Lambo offered to buyers.



And yet, here's one of them being sold online in what appears to be mint condition, with Cats Exotics, the garage that published the listing, explaining that it comes with just 18,789 miles (30,238 kilometers) on the clock.

It's still powered by the original 5.2-liter V12 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, and features the luxury package, which includes a full black leather interior, air conditioning, a premium Alpine stereo system and a sliding glass rear window.

Furthermore, the car has already been fitted with new Pirelli Scorpion tires, and it comes with the original OEM manual and the toolkit that Lambo offered to buyers.

As for the price of this LM002, this is something that you're not going to like. Because this Lamborghini truck costs more than 10 Broncos, as Cats Exotics expects to get no less than $335,000 for the car. This means it costs in fact more than 10 base Broncos, to be more honest, so it's just like most other Lambos out there: if you're an Average Joe, you can only dream about driving it.

