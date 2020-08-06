Lamborghini Urus “Spyder” Isn’t Your Typical Cabriolet SUV

It’s kind of funny that Lamborghini calls its smallest convertible Spyder with a Y instead of an I, but oh well, that’s only one of the quirks of the Raging Bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Adding to the confusion, the open-top Aventador is called Roadster. On the upside, there will never be a soft-topped Urus for obvious reasons.
Nissan has tried its hands at this type of vehicle – the Murano CrossCabriolet – but sales were abysmal at best. With a starting price of approximately $47,000 and a front-/all-wheel-drive architecture, who could blame those people for not buying it?
Land Rover experimented with the Evoque as well, but curiously enough, only the fixed-head coupe met its maker while the soft-top convertible soldiers on. Or better said, it is just around the corner on the second-generation model’s underpinnings.
The Evoque, however, isn’t a go-faster SUV like the Urus. Lamborghini needs all the torsional rigidity possible in the twin-turbo V8 land missile, and chopping the roof off is a big no-no in this regard. Additional weight from structural reinforcements also wreak havoc on the cornering and straight-line performance.
Coming courtesy of Brazilian pixel artist Kleber Silva, the Urus “Spyder” before your eyes does look interesting, no doubt about that. In addition to open-air driving, the two-door configurator also gives the vehicle a very different visual character.
There’s another reason Lamborghini isn’t interested in the Spyder body style, and that’s production volume. Chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said that exclusivity is of the essence, an utmost important factor in preserving the resale value of the Italian automaker’s current model. A fourth member of the Raging Bull family, however, may change this self-imposed production limitation by 2025.
In related news, the Urus range won’t stop here. Lamborghini is still working on a plug-in hybrid option, and chances are that the powertrain will be closely linked to the one featured in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. In other words, look forward to 680 metric ponies and an earth-shattering 850 Nm (627 pound-feet).
