Lamborghini Huraudi R8 Is the Ultimate V10 Supercar

Audi R8 is a monster when it comes to performance, right? Right. But at the same time, you just can’t love the sound of the V10 on the Lamborghini Huracan. So how about a mix of the two for the ultimate V10 supercar?
This is what the Instagram artist who goes by the name of @superrenderscars has decided to create by combining the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan into one almighty V10 beast.
And while aesthetically a hybrid (not that kind of hybrid) supercar built by Audi and Lamborghini seems something rather far-fetched, the simple fact that both the R8 and the Huracan are powered by a V10 engine is for Instagram artists reason enough to envision this ultimate supercar.
The Audi R8 Coupe gets its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine that develops over 600 horsepower on the Plus model (which was renamed to V10 Performance quattro in 2018), with impressive performance figures that include a 0-97 kph (60 mph) acceleration time in just 3.1 seconds. The top speed of this R8 reaches 330 kph (205 mph).
On the other hand, the Huracan, which was renamed to Huracan Evo beginning with 2019, also comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, but this time the power output reaches 640 horsepower. This means the car can accelerate from 0 to 97 kph (60 mph) in 2.9 seconds, so theoretically, it’s a little bit faster than the new R8. Furthermore, the Huracan needs only 9 seconds to go from 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) before reaching a maximum speed of 325 kph (202 mph).
In other words, its 0-100 acceleration time is better than the R8’s, but on the other hand, it loses the battle when it comes to the maximum speed.
All in all, the R8 and the Huracan are just two beasts that are just living under the same roof without no plans to expand the sharing of parts beyond the existing ones.
