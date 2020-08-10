Lamborghini Huraudi R8 Is the Ultimate V10 Supercar

View this post on Instagram

Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan share the same engine, here is a combination of the two together! What do you think about that? Render by @superrenderscars . . . #superrenderscars #audilife #audir8v10plus #audir8 #audir8v10 #audir8spyder #r8 #r8spyder #r8v10 #r8v10plus #v10 #v10engine #lamborgini #lamborghini #huracan #huracanevo #huracanperformante #huracán #huracanspyder #lamborghinihuracan #lambohuracan #lamborghinihuracanperformante #lambo #render #cardesign #audiclub #lamborghiniclub #lambolife #quattro #audiquattro

A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT