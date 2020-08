Instagram can be a great source of inspiration even for famous designers, especially as there are a lot of artists who turn to the social network to publish their own takes on certain models.This is the case of the drawing that was created by pg_draw and that envisions a so-called Lamborghini Catal, a supercar that at first glance is all about a futuristic appearance.What’s one of the first car models that comes to mind when you hear about futuristic design? The Tesla Cybertruck , of course, and this proposed Lamborghini Catal does seem to align with the design direction that the Americans embraced with the upcoming model.Truth be told, the straight lines and the sharp edges could sooner or later become something more mainstream, especially on futuristic cars, like EVs.Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the one that more or less aligns with this design trend, especially because it’s based on new-generation technologies that helped it came to be.For example, the air vents inside the car are 3D printed, and Lamborghini is also offering pretty cool customization options, allowing the customers to have their initials added right from the factory.The look of the Sian Roadster is impressive from pretty much every angle, and one of the first thing you’ll notice is the signature hexagonal design used by Lamborghini, which this time also includes hexagonal taillights inspired by the Countach.All in all, it’s pretty clear that Lamborghini has what it takes to make something like the envisioned Catal model happen, albeit it’ll probably take a few more years until the brand reaches such a futuristic approach. But the Sian Roadster could still be an early look at the design trend that the Italians might be planning to use in the long term.