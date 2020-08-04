Live Presentation of Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Includes 3-Star Michelin Dinner

Times are tough – but not so much when you belong to the auto industry stratosphere. Lamborghini has decided that social isolation can still be practiced while doing a live introduction for one of its latest models, the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. Best of all, some lucky attendees were also treated to a bespoke “Colours and Stars” dinner by Mauro Colagreco.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker has decided it was time to reopen its Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo. This is the second year the company is deploying this concept showroom on Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda in order to take advantage of the region’s summer wealth of luxury aficionados. The Lounge includes not only the newly introduced Huracan EVO RWD Spyder but also other sports cars and the Urus performance SUV.
Back to the latest open-top Huracan, the model was featured here for its live world premiere after debuting online in May – its presentation took place at the “superlative yet intimate spot of San Pantaleo.”
There, the company also treated some of its more important guests to a dinner prepared by Mauro Colagreco, a Michelin three-starred chef. He is also the man behind the Mirazur restaurant in Menton, number one on the 50 World’s Best Restaurants list. According to the company, no less than 120 people enjoyed the special event, organized according to health recommendations – in the open air and respecting the social distancing guideline.
“After its virtual presentation in May, we’re delighted to present this model live to our customers and other important guests,” said Andrea Baldi, Automobili Lamborghini CEO for EMEA region. “We could not create a better name than Colors and Stars for this occasion.”
The Lamborghini Lounge will remain open until September 6th, the 600-square meter space is located on the Promenade du Port, close to Porto Vecchio (the old port). The Huracan EVO RWD Sypder, other members of the Huracan family, the Urus and the V12-powered Aventador SVJ have been joined by a scale model of the Lamborghini 63 motor yacht – a fitting companion to the area’s super yachts that dwell on the island’s marina during summer months.
