This oddly looking Lamborghini bus is an unexpected combination between a city bus and an Aventador, and not only that it drifts like a champion, but it even comes with scissor doors because what’s a superbus without such a gimmick?Before you fall for it, no, this thing isn’t real. The fake video that went viral (and which was originally posted online a few weeks ago) is good enough though to make people believe that someone really made a Lamborghini bus.Until this happens, it’s not hard to imagine what riding a bus that has the performance figures of an Aventador, say the 2020 SVJ Roadster announced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, feels like.While this Aventador has so many things that are worth highlighting, let’s just have a look at its engine.The V12 unit that develops 770 horsepower allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, while the 0-200 km/h (124 mph) happens in just 8.8 seconds. The top speed is impressive, to say the least, as it surpasses 350 km/h (217 mph), according to Lamborghini itself.And while this is something that for many sounds like the perfect way to turn the daily commute into a more exciting regular experience, we can’t help but remind of the only attempt to mix a Lamborghini Aventador and a city bus.The whole thing happened a few years ago in China when the driver of an Aventador LP700-4 tried to overtake another car and eventually crashed into a bus . The outcome was a totally wrecked Aventador and a few people, including the bus driver, being rushed to the hospital due to minor injuries.