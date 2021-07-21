4 This Is the 15,000th Lamborghini Urus, Milestone SUV Celebrated in Sant’Agata

1 The Fascinating Stories Behind Some of The Most Famous Italian Carmakers’ Logos

780HP Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Is All About the Instant V10 Power

For some reason (cost, maybe?), European carmakers aren't that fond of superchargers, with turbochargers being their weapon of choice whenever they look to squeeze more power out of an engine. 10 photos



Well, if the OMs won't do it, then at least there's the tuning scene that can take care of it instead. While that may be true, for some reason (once again, cost?), you're still more likely to see builds using one or more turbochargers instead of the good-old air compressor. That's fine because it means cars such as this



In stock form, the 5.2-liter V10 engine makes 602 hp (610 PS), but with the addition of the Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger - and everything else that comes with it - that output is increased to, according to the car's owner, 780 hp (790 PS). It doesn't sound like that much of a leap but wait until you drive it. Well, you won't, but Jamie, the channel host, will do it and since it'll be his first time, you can probably expect your reactions to be somewhat similar.



A twin-turbo setup for the



The drama department is covered by an



Having a car like this and not making a few timed acceleration runs would be a complete waste, so the trusty V-Box makes an appearance toward the end of the clip and the Lambo starts to flex its muscles in 0-60 mph runs. The first one is done without launch control, but the Huracan still manages to drop under three seconds - only just - with a time of 2.94 seconds. It's all uphill from there for the Italian supercar with the following two results reading 2.69 and 2.56 seconds. Impressive, but it's got to be the way it delivers the power throughout the entire rev range that steals the show.



It's not to say that one, there's anything wrong with turbochargers, and two, there are no EU-made supercharged cars (the Jaguar Land-Rover 5.0-liter V8 would be a prime example) but, generally speaking, that side of the world tends to favor the forced induction solution powered by waste gases.Well, if the OMs won't do it, then at least there's the tuning scene that can take care of it instead. While that may be true, for some reason (once again, cost?), you're still more likely to see builds using one or more turbochargers instead of the good-old air compressor. That's fine because it means cars such as this Lamborghini Huracan become very special occurrences, worthy of every bit of our attention.In stock form, the 5.2-liter V10 engine makes 602 hp (610 PS), but with the addition of the Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger - and everything else that comes with it - that output is increased to, according to the car's owner, 780 hp (790 PS). It doesn't sound like that much of a leap but wait until you drive it. Well, you won't, but Jamie, the channel host, will do it and since it'll be his first time, you can probably expect your reactions to be somewhat similar.A twin-turbo setup for the Huracan could have pushed the power well over the 1,000 hp mark, but the thing with the superchargers is in the way they deliver the power. Instantly, that is. You don't need to wait for the turbo to spool up because even if we're way past the notorious lag of the '80s and '90s technology, a little bit of power gap is still there with modern turbochargers. The only reason we don't hear about it is that when they go on to deliver 1,000 hp or more, nobody's complaining anymore.The drama department is covered by an Akrapovic titanium exhaust that's lighter than the original, and also 10db louder. That last part is perfectly obvious throughout all the footage in the clip, whether its interior or exterior. Sadly, even though Jamie and Ash talk about it, it's hard to hear that famous supercharger whine over all the other noises that get in the way. Speaking of turbochargers vs. supercharges, here's another tricky one to decide: which sound is cooler, the whine or the blow-off valve?Having a car like this and not making a few timed acceleration runs would be a complete waste, so the trusty V-Box makes an appearance toward the end of the clip and the Lambo starts to flex its muscles in 0-60 mph runs. The first one is done without launch control, but the Huracan still manages to drop under three seconds - only just - with a time of 2.94 seconds. It's all uphill from there for the Italian supercar with the following two results reading 2.69 and 2.56 seconds. Impressive, but it's got to be the way it delivers the power throughout the entire rev range that steals the show.