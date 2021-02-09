Lamborghini on Snow Tracks Is a World First, Also a Bad Idea

In 2016, we featured a rendering by Rain Prisk featuring a Lamborghini on snow tacks. It seemed like a completely insane idea, one which nobody would attempt. But today, it's been transformed into reality by YouTuber TheStradman.
This has the refinement of a YouTube video for kids; it's just bright colors and shaky camerawork from a man who likes to scream at you. You're not going to hear a lot of technical stuff, and we're not even sure if the model of Lamborghini is ever mentioned. This is an Aventador, by the way, a 2016 base model, if we remember correctly.
But we assure you this is a real stunt, one which hasn't been attempted before, at least according to our five minutes of research. But looking at the construction of the snow tracks, we realize why this hasn't been done until now. These appear to be custom-made in collaboration with the Diesel Brothers.
Normally, snow tracks are triangular with a big sprocket at the top to take power from the car's driveshaft to the outside belt. But this has a kind of L-shaped design because otherwise, the bodywork would be damaged. It doesn't look like the sturdiest setup ever. To make matters worse, the Lamborghini Aventador is already a super-wide supercar, so by the time you've added about a foot of track, you end up with something that doesn't fit on a trailer. No seriously, it nearly fell off, and this looks like the same trailer that carried a Raptor recently.
And while the tracked Aventador is better suited to off-road situations than most supercars, it still managed to get stuck in deeper snow a bunch of times. The clutch was probably destroyed during this fun weekend in Utah. So hopefully, a sponsor is lined up to cover this. The YouTuber buys supercars like normal people enjoy M&M's - he's got to have all the colors and flavors. Last year, he also got a really cheap Pirelli Edition Aventador Roadster and plans to go full-widebody.
