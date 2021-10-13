Jellyfish-Like Formation on Mars Is Not What Scientists Believed

Watch the 2022 Lexus LX Just Revealed Live in the UAE

Toyota’s luxury car brand just lifted the cover off the 2022 LX via an online reveal, and it shows a more modern design, bigger taillights joined together by a light strip and some changes to the interior configuration. 18 photos



Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus says they’ve been “committed to the spirit of innovation” and since the launch of the LX in 1996, that SUV has been served as



In total, the LX has sold approximately 500,000 units in more than 50 countries and regions as of the end of August 2021.



This latest iteration features the new GA-F platform and has realized a weight reduction of approximately 200 kg and achieved a high-rigidity body that was digitally designed.



The new LX will be available with a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. The adoption of two new available powertrains is said to contribute to improved environmental performance which can reduce annual CO2 emissions by approximately 20 percent compared to the previous model.



The instrument panel features Lexus' first dual display with a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen, as well as Back Underfloor View, which displays the area beneath the rear part of the vehicle, and the company calls that a “world first.” This latest LX also includes Lexus' first fingerprint-authentication push-start switch to reduce the risk of theft.



In addition to downsizing from a larger displacement engine and employing a lighter new Active Height Control (AHC) suspension, the roof material, which is high above the vehicle's center of gravity, has been replaced with lightweight aluminum. The newly developed high-output and high-torque twin-turbo engines generate seamless and linear acceleration.



The first-ever use of EPS and the application of structural adhesives in the body achieve a straightforward response for both steering and use of the accelerator pedal.



In addition to the evolution of Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control, various technologies have been introduced to support off-road driving, such as a Multi-Terrain Monitor function and a dual display.



Expect a small jump in price from its predecessor when it arrives in the United States, likely sometime next year.



