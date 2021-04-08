7-Seat Alcazar Goes Official as Hyundai's Practical SUV That America Misses Out

Late last year, Hyundai announced the arrival of the 2022 Tucson as one of no fewer than 12 crossovers and SUVs set to reach American shores in just 15 months. Jump forward in time to the introduction of the all-new six- and seven-seater Alcazar, and we can probably bet all our wager this model isn’t one of them.
Instead, the South Korean automaker is trying to quench the thirst for sport utility vehicles on the other side of the globe, officially introducing the Alcazar as Hyundai India’s flagship crossover. According to the carmaker, it’s the top SUV maker for the emerging market and intends to keep its crown as the Alcazar takes its place alongside the already released Tucson, Kona, Creta, or Venue.
It was teased late last month with a promised official introduction coming “soon,” and we see they’ve kept their word. Granted, this is just the first glimpse of the SUV (Hyundai does that with many other models, including the stylish new Staria MPV), so the company hasn’t actually shared any photos of the 6- or 7-seater interior arrangement just yet.
We do get to see the exterior treatment, which is said to follow the brand’s “Global Design identity of Sensuous Sportiness” with a decidedly quirky twist. We’ve come to expect unexpected styling features from Hyundai by now, so it’s no surprise to see it looking just as exotic as other high-riding family haulers such as the Santa Fe or Palisade.
Directed at the higher end of the Indian market, the Alcazar promises an “upscale experience, premium ride, superior craftmanship, rugged elegance, and superior durability.” Well, we get the point that Hyundai aims to impress, so it naturally comes with a segment-best wheelbase and sliding seats, 75.6% advanced and high-strength steel (AHSS & HSS) construction, and wide powertrain choices.
Speaking of the latter, these include a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that’s good for 159 PS (157 hp) and zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds, as well as a 1.5-liter diesel churning out 115 PS (113 hp). Both can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
