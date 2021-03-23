Hyundai Previews Seven-Seat Alcazar SUV, Promises Global Reveal Will Come Soon

Clearly, there is no such thing as too many crossovers, SUVs, and trucks In this day and age. Hyundai has the same opinion, obviously. You may recall that when they introduced the 2022 Tucson for the American market, the Koreans also promised 12 new crossover and SUV models over a very short period of time. And that’s just for one (very important) region. So, it’s no surprise they’re also covering the basics in other markets as well.
Take India, for example, an important representative of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) team of rapidly emerging crucial economies. The Republic of India has become a major South Asian automotive battlefield, and just about every sane automaker tries to swallow as many pieces of the pie as possible.
Case in point, Hyundai recently teased the arrival of a new model designed to expand the local SUV lineup. It is the Alcazar seven-seater SUV, a vehicle that most likely has more than a connection or two with the popular Creta (ix25) subcompact crossover that has already entered its second generation.
The South Korean company knows very well that gradually expanding the SUV lineup will only bring more clients and expand sales. People seem determined to abandon classic body styles in favor of the practicality and style of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
By the looks of it, Hyundai’s latest model baking in the SUV oven will bring even more fans when the company finally reveals the Alcazar to the world. For now, we have to contend with a rather telling preview thanks to a batch of CGI sketches that reveal most of the interior and exterior lines.
At the moment, Hyundai focuses on the main assets of the seven-seater SUV, keeping the front-end design in the dark. That way, it will have something important to discuss at the global reveal, which is scheduled to arrive “soon.” If we are to judge this preview based on recent introductions such as the Staria MPV lineup, we’re not going to wait long. April should be a rather safe bet for the fall of the curtain.
The Alcazar will not only have space for up to seven people on board, but it will also go for upscale prestige because it’s aimed at “sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers.” As such, the automaker used its proprietary “Sensuous Sportiness” design ethos for the exterior, while the interior has been created around something it calls the “Wing-Surrounded architecture.”
