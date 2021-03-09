The World’s Smallest Motorized Car Is a Toyota AA the Size of a Grain of Rice

2022 Hyundai Tucson Costs at Least $24,950, HEV and N Line Start at Around $30k

FWD ) will go for an MSRP of $24,950 (all prices exclude the $1,185 freight charge).



From then on, there’s a choice between no fewer than fifteen grades (some get doubled because they’re offered with both FWD and AWD , though), and one can go as high as $37,350 when opting for the 2022 Tucson Limited HEV (hybrid). In between, the SE can be had with AWD starting from $26,350, while the N Line kicks off at $30,600 ($32k with AWD).



Naturally, the Tucson N Line and Tucson HEV are two of the most interesting offers for the all-new generation. The former can only be had with the 187-hp 2.5-liter GDI and an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 227-hp hybrid makes use of the smaller and turbocharged 1.6 T-GDI, an electric motor, and only comes with a six-speed Shiftronic automatic.



Interestingly, the base Blue HEV (complete with AWD) is cheaper compared to a Tucson N Line FWD, starting at an MSRP of $29,050. The price jumps to $31,650 for the SEL Convenience HEV or $37,350 for the top-of-the-line Limited HEV, though. The skirmish also included no fewer than seven different N-branded launches, with the 2022 Tucson N Line headlining the roster. Well, after we recently found out the compact crossoverhas entered production at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA), here’s the detailed look at how much each of its variants will cost. Hyundai just revealed its pricing strategy for the 2022 model year of the new generation Tucson, and we can safely say that interested buyers will have an ample range of trims and options to choose from. A base 2022 Tucson SE (with the four-cylinder 2.5-liter GDI and) will go for an MSRP of $24,950 (all prices exclude the $1,185 freight charge).From then on, there’s a choice between no fewer than fifteen grades (some get doubled because they’re offered with both FWD and, though), and one can go as high as $37,350 when opting for the 2022 Tucson Limited HEV (hybrid). In between, the SE can be had with AWD starting from $26,350, while the N Line kicks off at $30,600 ($32k with AWD).Naturally, the Tucson N Line and Tucson HEV are two of the most interesting offers for the all-new generation. The former can only be had with the 187-hp 2.5-liter GDI and an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 227-hp hybrid makes use of the smaller and turbocharged 1.6 T-GDI, an electric motor, and only comes with a six-speed Shiftronic automatic.Interestingly, the base Blue HEV (complete with AWD) is cheaper compared to a Tucson N Line FWD, starting at an MSRP of $29,050. The price jumps to $31,650 for the SEL Convenience HEV or $37,350 for the top-of-the-line Limited HEV, though.

