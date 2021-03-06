Let's Take a Moment to Celebrate These Obscure AMG Cars that Aren't Mercedes

2022 Hyundai Tucson Takes the Dreaded European Moose Test

The factory in Alabama has just begun producing the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson. But the Europeans have been buying it for a few months now, and we found this test that could reveal the handling characteristics of this popular Korean crossover model. 4 photos



In recent years, the focus has been placed on passive safety systems like autonomous braking and pedestrian detection. They do their jobs, but most buyers are ignoring the role played by the old-fashioned wheel+tire combination or good suspension tuning.



The highest speed at which the test can be carried out safely is 71 kph (41 mph), which is well below the expected threshold. Above that speed, the new Tucson can be seen bouncing about. The testers noted that while the vehicle is equipped with an adaptive damper system, they couldn't feel much of a difference in sport mode. The Michelin Primacy 4 tires aren't exactly cheap spec either.



But we do think the powertrain. This is the



While the expected test speed of 77 km/h (48 mph) wasn't met, the test proves that the Tucson won't roll over when pushed hard. The testers also noted that it changes direction well while being comfortable during the slalom.



