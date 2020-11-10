2022 Hyundai Tucson Arrives in U.S.-Spec, One of 12 New SUVs Planned for America

The South Korean automaker is just about ready to start an SUV galore on the U.S. market, with the 2022 Tucson just the spearhead of a strategy that calls for the release of no less than 12 new crossover and SUV models over the next 15 months. These will include both all-new and facelifted vehicles, with gasoline, hybrid, PHEV, and fully electric powertrain options.

