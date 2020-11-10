2022 Hyundai Tucson Arrives in U.S.-Spec, One of 12 New SUVs Planned for America

The South Korean automaker is just about ready to start an SUV galore on the U.S. market, with the 2022 Tucson just the spearhead of a strategy that calls for the release of no less than 12 new crossover and SUV models over the next 15 months. These will include both all-new and facelifted vehicles, with gasoline, hybrid, PHEV, and fully electric powertrain options.
Best of all, there are also N Performance model launches planned for release during the period, as well as a new electrified SUV to join the ranks alongside the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, and upcoming Santa Cruz. That one will be a new SUV performing on a dedicated platform, part of the new Ioniq lineup.
As far as the 2022 Tucson is concerned, the market introduction of the U.S.-spec model will take place next spring for the gasoline and hybrid powertrain options, while the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will arrive a little later, in summer 2021. The compact SUV will be produced at the South Korean automaker’s Alabama factory and at home in Ulsan, Korea.
Both the exterior and interior design of the new generation sport ute are no secret, since we’ve already seen the global version during its premiere back in September. The futuristic styling has been preserved, with the Sensuous Sportiness design identity turned into “Parametric Dynamics” for the exterior and also packing an “Interspace” interior.
There’s one caveat here, as the 2022 Tucson for America is offered exclusively with the long-wheelbase version of the global architecture – and it’s accordingly longer, wider, taller, and with an increased wheelbase compared to the outgoing model. Also, both passenger and cargo space has been enhanced - to 108.2 cu. ft. (+6 cu. ft.) and 38.7 cubic feet (+7.7).
The same expansion happened under the hood, as well, with the 2022 Tucson now boasting a new 2.5-liter Smartstream engine in lieu of the older generation’s 2.4-liter as the base option. It packs more horsepower - an estimated 187 to 181 hp, along with a projected increase in terms of efficiency (from 25 to 28 mpg EPA).
Also, clients will have the option to purchase the SUV with a hybrid or PHEV powertrain, using a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline mill and a 44.2 kW electric motor for a combined output of 226 hp.
What’s different between the two is the battery pack - 1.49 kWh for the hybrid and 13.8 kWh for the PHEV. The latter also boasts Level 2 charging at 7.2 kW, so a full charge should take less than two hours and last up to 28 miles (45 km) of EV range.
