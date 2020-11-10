Hyundai N Readies 7-Model Assault in U.S., Elantra N and Tucson N Line Go First

We just found out about some of the plans devised by Hyundai for the crucial U.S. market – with no less than 12 new or refreshed SUVs planned to be revealed in less than 15 months. Now it’s time to discuss the sporty strategy of the South Korean brand, which includes a wide expansion of its N line derivatives alongside the independent N performance models.
Hyundai took care of the European market in recent months, presenting the all-new generation of the compact Tucson SUV and offering even more reasons to choose models from its family to sport car enthusiasts. And it did that while covering all the basics, from the crossover aficionados (Kona N Line) to hot-hatch lovers (both the facelifted i30 N and the all-new i20 N).
It has now turned its focus towards the American region, presenting the 2022 Tucson that will be locally built in Alabama (alongside Ulsan, Korea) and signaling an unprecedented expansion of its sporty derivatives across the sports, sedan, and SUV segments.
As such, the company announced the planned introduction of seven new N Line and N performance models through 2022, starting with the Elantra N and Tucson N Line. We already know the pricing of the Elantra N Line, so a fully-fledged “N Performance Model” was a logical step for Hyundai, as part of a major expansion of the N division’s range
Those seven models will be divided into three fully-fledged N and four N Line vehicles, but for now we’re just getting the camouflaged version of the Elantra N, along with virtual renderings of the Tucson N Line in full sporty attire.
There’s no word on performance enhancements for the latter, and instead the brand is only hinting at “aggressive and distinctive exterior design features” along with a set of differentiating interior details, unique equipment and color selections.”
Meanwhile, there’s even less information available on the Elantra N, other than the fact that we’ll get to see the performance version in prototype form when it’s time for the initial release, judging from the recent teaser images.
