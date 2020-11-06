2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Offers 290 HP 2.5-Liter Turbo for $33,200

Hyundai has just released pricing information for the new 2021 Sonata N Line. It will be available from $33,200 (not including $995 destination charge), so about the same as a base German premium sedan with a lot less power.
America already has a few mid-sized sedans with a sporty twist. The most obvious choice is the Toyota Camry TRD, which for the 2021 model year retails from $32,200. There are also turbocharged four-cylinder engines in the Mazda6 and Honda Accord, which we've seen do quite well in drag races. And let's not forget about the new Acura TLX.
With so many great rivals, perhaps it's not surprising that Hyundai put a lot of effort into the Sonata, even though the N Line isn't a full N model. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo, bigger and more powerful than the 2.0-liter in the Genesis G70 2.0T. The spicy Sonata makes all of 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque.
The gearbox is an interesting one too, a new eight-speed DCT, designed for performance applications and combined with Launch Control and the N Power Shift that debuted on the Veloster N, mitigating torque reduction by "using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change."
But the enhancements don't stop there. The N Line body kit is more restrained than TRD's crazy spoilers. But the factory-tuned Sonata has plenty of curb appeal. It comes with Brabus-like quad exhaust tips, special 19-inch wheels with black accent, lots of glossy accents on the new bumpers and a diffuser.
On the chassis front, the Sonata N Line fights with a modified suspension system that includes new bushings and dampers, model-specific shocks, stiffer springs, and a thicker stabilizer bar. Also, the brakes are a little larger.
For our taste, the interior is too restrained. Sure, you get special leather with red stitching, but the round steering wheel doesn't fit the sporty exterior. Still, the N Line will come standard with a lot of safety systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.
With so many great rivals, perhaps it's not surprising that Hyundai put a lot of effort into the Sonata, even though the N Line isn't a full N model. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo, bigger and more powerful than the 2.0-liter in the Genesis G70 2.0T. The spicy Sonata makes all of 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque.
The gearbox is an interesting one too, a new eight-speed DCT, designed for performance applications and combined with Launch Control and the N Power Shift that debuted on the Veloster N, mitigating torque reduction by "using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change."
But the enhancements don't stop there. The N Line body kit is more restrained than TRD's crazy spoilers. But the factory-tuned Sonata has plenty of curb appeal. It comes with Brabus-like quad exhaust tips, special 19-inch wheels with black accent, lots of glossy accents on the new bumpers and a diffuser.
On the chassis front, the Sonata N Line fights with a modified suspension system that includes new bushings and dampers, model-specific shocks, stiffer springs, and a thicker stabilizer bar. Also, the brakes are a little larger.
For our taste, the interior is too restrained. Sure, you get special leather with red stitching, but the round steering wheel doesn't fit the sporty exterior. Still, the N Line will come standard with a lot of safety systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.