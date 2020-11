2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Offers 290 HP 2.5-Liter Turbo for $33,200

DCT

America already has a few mid-sized sedans with a sporty twist. The most obvious choice is the Toyota Camry TRD, which for the 2021 model year retails from $32,200. There are also turbocharged four-cylinder engines in the Mazda6 and Honda Accord , which we've seen do quite well in drag races. And let's not forget about the new Acura TLX.With so many great rivals, perhaps it's not surprising that Hyundai put a lot of effort into the Sonata, even though the N Line isn't a full N model. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo, bigger and more powerful than the 2.0-liter in the Genesis G70 2.0T. The spicy Sonata makes all of 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque.The gearbox is an interesting one too, a new eight-speed, designed for performance applications and combined with Launch Control and the N Power Shift that debuted on the Veloster N , mitigating torque reduction by "using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change."But the enhancements don't stop there. The N Line body kit is more restrained than TRD's crazy spoilers. But the factory-tuned Sonata has plenty of curb appeal. It comes with Brabus-like quad exhaust tips, special 19-inch wheels with black accent, lots of glossy accents on the new bumpers and a diffuser.On the chassis front, the Sonata N Line fights with a modified suspension system that includes new bushings and dampers, model-specific shocks, stiffer springs, and a thicker stabilizer bar. Also, the brakes are a little larger.For our taste, the interior is too restrained. Sure, you get special leather with red stitching, but the round steering wheel doesn't fit the sporty exterior. Still, the N Line will come standard with a lot of safety systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.