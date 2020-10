Upgraded 2021 Hyundai Elantra SE Is $19,650, N Line Costs More Than a Hybrid

DCT

Starting from the base of the Elantra pyramid, the entry-level 2021 Elantra SE comes with no less than 16 improvements (including many standard Hyundai SmartSense features) compared to its 2020MY predecessor, according to the Asian brand . And it’s all for just $19,650 (MSRP excludes destination charges of $995), with first deliveries programmed later this fall.Among the new features for the 2021 Elantra SE, of note are the ISG (Idle Stop & Go) which brings an improvement to 37 (vs. 35) MPG for the combined EPA estimate, the 15-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as no less than five new SmartSense features.Moving on, the 2021 Elantra SEL kicks off at $20,900 and can be had with two new packages: $950 for the Convenience or $3,050 for it and the Premium option on top of it. The Elantra Limited flagship grade is available from $25,450. All these trim options come featuring a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.If customers desire a different engine option, they can have the Elantra Hybrid, for at least $23,550 in SEL guise ($28,100 for the Hybrid Limited). Meanwhile, the brand new Elantra N Line goes for $24,100 (6-speed stick shifter) or $25,200 with the 6-speed(dual-clutch transmission). In both cases it’s offered with the company’s 201-hp 1.6-liter T-GDi option.Being the newest of the bunch, the sporty derivative has its own perks – mainly performance-oriented N Line elements for the exterior and interior. It also comes with exclusive features, such as 18-inch alloy wheels (up to 17-inch on the rest of the family), along with better brakes and stiffer suspension, among others.