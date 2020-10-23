Upgraded 2021 Hyundai Elantra SE Is $19,650, N Line Costs More Than a Hybrid

Already in its seventh generation, the Elantra is Hyundai’s bid to show that sedans are not dead yet – and they can not only survive, but even thrive on a swashbuckling design, great standard features, and powertrain options for every budget. At least, that’s the spreadsheet for the 2021 model year Elantra based on its newly released pricing details.
Starting from the base of the Elantra pyramid, the entry-level 2021 Elantra SE comes with no less than 16 improvements (including many standard Hyundai SmartSense features) compared to its 2020MY predecessor, according to the Asian brand. And it’s all for just $19,650 (MSRP excludes destination charges of $995), with first deliveries programmed later this fall.
Among the new features for the 2021 Elantra SE, of note are the ISG (Idle Stop & Go) which brings an improvement to 37 (vs. 35) MPG for the combined EPA estimate, the 15-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as no less than five new SmartSense features.
Moving on, the 2021 Elantra SEL kicks off at $20,900 and can be had with two new packages: $950 for the Convenience or $3,050 for it and the Premium option on top of it. The Elantra Limited flagship grade is available from $25,450. All these trim options come featuring a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
If customers desire a different engine option, they can have the Elantra Hybrid, for at least $23,550 in SEL guise ($28,100 for the Hybrid Limited). Meanwhile, the brand new Elantra N Line goes for $24,100 (6-speed stick shifter) or $25,200 with the 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). In both cases it’s offered with the company’s 201-hp 1.6-liter T-GDi option.
Being the newest of the bunch, the sporty derivative has its own perks – mainly performance-oriented N Line elements for the exterior and interior. It also comes with exclusive features, such as 18-inch alloy wheels (up to 17-inch on the rest of the family), along with better brakes and stiffer suspension, among others.
