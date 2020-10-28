Hyundai's Smallest EV to Date Is a One-Seat Wooden 45 Designed for Younglings

It’s adorable, has zero emissions, just the driver’s seat, a wooden construction, and Lilliputian dimensions. Being a mere 1,380 mm (54.33 in.) long, 810 mm (31.88 in.) wide, and 820 mm (32.28 in.) tall, no wonder “Hyundai’s Smallest EV” comes with a wheelbase of just 810 mm (31.88 in.), as well as a maximum speed of 7 kph (4.34 mph). Naturally, it was designed with kid smiles in mind.
There’s never a shortcoming of projects dedicated to the new generation across the automotive realm – companies know very well that brand awareness comes early on in life and strong childhood impressions can influence major decisions during adulthood.
As such, we have seen our fair share of reduced-sized versions of exotic models, vintage cars, and even Hyundai revealed not long-ago a DIY (do it yourself) project for a Soapbox car anyone can build alongside family and friends. Now they’re back with another youth-oriented idea, which is kind of hard to pinpoint because it doesn’t yet have a name.
The Asian carmaker itself simply calls it Hyundai’s Smallest EV – and its logic is unquestionable, as we already revealed the body’s footprint. We could call it a reduced 45 Concept as well, because it’s officially inspired by the prototype that will go on into actual production alongside the Prophecy. But it’s not just that, actually.
Designers started from the 45, which was presented last year during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany – but altered its body into a speedster in order to properly accommodate various-sized children. It also wears a Performance Blue exterior shade as an ode to Hyundai’s rapidly expanding N range of sporty models, spiced up with orange details.
While its top speed is not going to impress anyone outside of the playground, the engineers fitted two DC electric motors and were inspired by motorsport in placing the driver in the middle. It has been created from a very green material – wood – and even features the company’s Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology.
No official range rating has been awarded – probably the WLTP doesn’t apply here because of too much laughter during the testing process – but Hyundai does hint at a strategy that includes this vehicle and an upcoming “unique mobility experience for young customers.”
