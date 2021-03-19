Hyundai's Staria Cool New People Carrier Gets a Second, More Extensive Preview

After first announcing it’s not going to abandon the globally ailing MPV segment by teasing us with a few darkened shots of the all-new Staria nameplate, here’s a second, much brighter look at the lineup. And this time around, the Premium version is accompanied by one of the lesser models for good measure.
Although it’s already the second time we’re taking a peek inside the Staria (check out our earlier coverage if you also want to understand how they came up with the name), Hyundai officially announces this isn’t actually the nameplate’s official debut.
Instead, Staria will be getting a proper unveiling “through a digital world premiere in the first half of 2021,” and the company also promises that more info (such as the launch date, perhaps) will be coming soon.
In the meantime, let’s check out Hyundai’s cool new MPV without any shadows cast over the spaceship age-like design. With a segment that’s going through a hard time because of the popularity of all things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it’s no wonder the South Korean automaker aims for a styling that will help Staria stand out in any MPV crowd.
As such, the designers came up with an exterior featuring a “seamless look defined by streamlined silhouette, panoramic windows and pure body volume.” Although it’s probably the most interesting part to the naked eye, the company says it actually approached Staria’s R&D process from an “inside-out” perspective in a bid to cater to the “recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space.”
The good news is Hyundai won’t disappoint customers with a bland interior attached to the stylish interior; instead, the Staria (which can be configured in many ways, from a 2-seater to 7-, 9-, and even 11-passenger arrangements) comes with a cabin that’s inspired “by the lounge of a cruise ship”.
Naturally, the driver arrangement is both tech-savvy and minimalist at the same time. There’s a digital instrument cluster with a rather peculiar placement (positioned where one would usually expect to see the HUD tech), a button-controlled automatic transmission, as well as a 10.25-inch central display for the infotainment system that sits on top of the “touch-based center fascia.”
We still have no idea what powers the Staria lineup, but we did catch a glimpse of one of the lesser models. It’s actually easy to distinguish between the pair because the Staria Premium is the one with the fancy rear light assembly that gets an adapted Parametric Pixel design.
