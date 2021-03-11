After Ioniq and HTWO, Hyundai Introduces Staria Nameplate for New Minivan Lineup

Along its Kia sibling, Hyundai can easily be counted as one of the most prolific companies in the automotive world. After all, just last year, the South Korean automaker debuted not one but two new divisions. Now, the automaker offers the first preview of the all-new Staria minivan.
MPVs have had a hard time these past few years, but there’s one carmaker that’s not abandoning them. After Kia’s all-new Carnival, here’s Hyundai announcing an entirely new minivan lineup called Staria. By the looks of it, we could even consider the company has created yet another new sub-brand, just like it did with the Ioniq and HTWO divisions last year.
Of course, more information on the models in the new Staria range and Hyundai’s related business plan will be revealed in due course, as for now we’re only dealing with a quick preview of the flagship version, the Staria Premium. We’re not even going to call it a teaser since—just like it happened with the Kona N—we're allowed a first peek at the full design.
Better yet, the slightly shadowy images in the gallery above also have the Staria Premium’s main asset revealed; yes, that would be the cabin. In case you were wondering, the Staria name is a mix between the words “star” and “ria,” where the latter is “a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods,” according to the Oxford Advanced American Dictionary.
With that settled, the Staria Premium looks to deliver cutting-edge modern and minimalist looks (“clean and pure body volume,” says Hyundai) on the outside, along with a cabin that’s purposedly designed to “deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile.”
As such, there are large panoramic windows, a height-optimized interior, available captain’s chairs in the back, and advanced technology up front. There’s no info on what powers the new Staria models, but we do know the Premium version will “take mobility to the next level,” albeit only in select markets that haven’t been announced just yet.
