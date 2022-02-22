The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line Looks Fantastic but Is an All Show and No Go

In 2016, Hyundai unveiled the ‘N' line of cars. Think of it as the ‘R’ in Golf R, a performance version with a few premium touches and tech for that exhilarating ride experience. The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line was the first subcompact crossover to the N Line badge— a toned-down version of the ‘N’ for the street.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStraighPipes got the chance to review this sub-compact crossover from Hyundai.
Let’s get a few things straight. The ‘N’ segment of cars in Hyundai splits into two factions. The full-on ‘N’ cars are track-tuned, while the ‘N Line’ versions are a toned-down appearance package variants for the street.
Hyundai seems eager to make a statement with the ‘N’ badge, but while the difference in the Kona model is clear, we can’t say the same about the Sonata. Hyundai tweaked the chassis and added more power to the new Sonata N Line, even though they didn’t release the full-on ‘N’ variant. The Kona N Line still runs on the same set up as the regular Kona Limited.
Compared to the 286 HP Kona N, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 195 HP (used to be 201) and 164 Nm of torque. It also comes standard with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and optional front-biased all-wheel drive.
It costs $27,350 and closely competes with the turbocharged Mazda CX30, Toyota CH-R, Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, and the Subaru Crosstrek.
Behind the wheel, it lacks the urgency familiar with a DCT, and the absence of a paddle shifter makes it a lot more frustrating. The cool-looking appearance also doesn’t help much, considering it’s purely for aesthetics. It also comes with dual exhaust on one side, which is not appealing to hear considering it’s supposed to be a sports-oriented Hyundai (N).
On a positive note, It understeers way less than expected, and the suspension comfort is outstanding. It’s also well insulated for a car in its class, but you should expect some road noise cruising on highway speeds.
Jakub and Yuri feel it’s a good alternative for someone who want an all-wheel-drive Volkswagen GTI but not the Golf R.
Let’s get a few things straight. The ‘N’ segment of cars in Hyundai splits into two factions. The full-on ‘N’ cars are track-tuned, while the ‘N Line’ versions are a toned-down appearance package variants for the street.
Hyundai seems eager to make a statement with the ‘N’ badge, but while the difference in the Kona model is clear, we can’t say the same about the Sonata. Hyundai tweaked the chassis and added more power to the new Sonata N Line, even though they didn’t release the full-on ‘N’ variant. The Kona N Line still runs on the same set up as the regular Kona Limited.
Compared to the 286 HP Kona N, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 195 HP (used to be 201) and 164 Nm of torque. It also comes standard with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and optional front-biased all-wheel drive.
It costs $27,350 and closely competes with the turbocharged Mazda CX30, Toyota CH-R, Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, and the Subaru Crosstrek.
Behind the wheel, it lacks the urgency familiar with a DCT, and the absence of a paddle shifter makes it a lot more frustrating. The cool-looking appearance also doesn’t help much, considering it’s purely for aesthetics. It also comes with dual exhaust on one side, which is not appealing to hear considering it’s supposed to be a sports-oriented Hyundai (N).
On a positive note, It understeers way less than expected, and the suspension comfort is outstanding. It’s also well insulated for a car in its class, but you should expect some road noise cruising on highway speeds.
Jakub and Yuri feel it’s a good alternative for someone who want an all-wheel-drive Volkswagen GTI but not the Golf R.