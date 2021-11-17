Hyundai Kona N Thinks It’s a Bike, Celebrates Australian Launch by Driving on Two Wheels

Yes, that’s a Hyundai Kona N FWD sporty subcompact crossover driving on two wheels. The stunt was performed during the photoshoot that marks its official arrival in Australia, where it is currently on sale.
Offered in two trim levels, simply named the Kona N and Kona N Premium, it can be had from AU$47,500 (US$34,815) and AU$50,500 (US$37,015), respectively. Power is supplied by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 206 kW (280 ps / 276 hp) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque.
Both ride on 19-inch wheels, shod in Pirelli P Zero tires, sport dedicated looks on the outside, and have LED headlights, daytime running lights, turn signals, and taillamps. Seven exterior colors are available for the 2022 Kona N, including white, grey, blue, gold, red, and two shades of black.
Inside, the sporty crossover has a 10.25-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dedicated N menus, front seats with extra side bolstering, cloth upholstery or black suede/leather for the Premium, leather-wrapped steering wheel and handbrake lever, paddle shifters, N shift knob, and head-up display reserved for the upper variant of the car.
The SmartSense suite of safety gear includes the blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane following and keeping, safe exit warning, park distance warning, rearview monitor, smart cruise control, and high beam assist.
Equipped with an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, the 2022 Kona N uses an eight-speed N DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission that features three exclusive performance functions. These are called the N Grin Shift, N Track Sense, and N Power Shift, with the former boosting the peak output to 213 kW (290 ps / 286 hp) for 20 seconds. The second one monitors the driver’s inputs when it senses aggressive driving and improves high-speed cornering, and the N Power Shift enhances the dynamics by providing a positive gearshift feel during hard driving.
Both ride on 19-inch wheels, shod in Pirelli P Zero tires, sport dedicated looks on the outside, and have LED headlights, daytime running lights, turn signals, and taillamps. Seven exterior colors are available for the 2022 Kona N, including white, grey, blue, gold, red, and two shades of black.
Inside, the sporty crossover has a 10.25-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dedicated N menus, front seats with extra side bolstering, cloth upholstery or black suede/leather for the Premium, leather-wrapped steering wheel and handbrake lever, paddle shifters, N shift knob, and head-up display reserved for the upper variant of the car.
The SmartSense suite of safety gear includes the blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane following and keeping, safe exit warning, park distance warning, rearview monitor, smart cruise control, and high beam assist.
Equipped with an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, the 2022 Kona N uses an eight-speed N DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission that features three exclusive performance functions. These are called the N Grin Shift, N Track Sense, and N Power Shift, with the former boosting the peak output to 213 kW (290 ps / 286 hp) for 20 seconds. The second one monitors the driver’s inputs when it senses aggressive driving and improves high-speed cornering, and the N Power Shift enhances the dynamics by providing a positive gearshift feel during hard driving.