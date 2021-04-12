The Hyundai Kona N Will Use an 8-Speed Dual-Clutch, Here’s What Makes It Special

The South Korean manufacturer’s upcoming high-performance SUV won’t just come with extra horsepower but will also use an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer and how it will improve the all-new Kona N's driving experience.
Last month, we got the first official glimpse at the company’s first SUV to get the full N treatment, and Hyundai revealed further technical details recently.
We already suspected that the Kona N would share some of the technical wizardries with the Veloster N, but now we have official confirmation that it will use the same 275-hp (280-PS/206-kW) Theta II 2.0-liter turbocharged GDi engine, along with the eight-speed N dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
This wet-type DCT is mechanically similar to a manual gearbox, which means it has an efficient shifting response and power delivery. Compared to dry-type transmissions, it employs two electronic oil pumps to reduce friction between the moving parts and improve clutch assembly cooling, which allows the unit to transfer high amounts of torque safely.
lubrication system should also improve driving dynamics. Since the clutch assembly’s temperature is kept at bay with help from the two oil pumps, the Kona N can be driven more aggressively without worrying about overheating the gearbox.
Of course, this is purely theoretical, as it remains to be seen just how efficient the system is in intense, real-life, tire-destroying scenarios.
One thing is for sure; the advanced lubrication will help ease the stress on the transmission in normal driving situations such as navigating through congested traffic or tackling steep inclines.
Additionally, the N DCT comes with unique features exclusive to the N models, such as N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift.
That should translate into a feeling of boost when upshifting, accompanied by a bang from the exhaust's partial cylinder deactivation, so it’s a feature worth having on a high-performance vehicle.
The N Grin Shift is another boost feature that increases powertrain performance for 20 seconds, as the automaker tells us. When activated using the corresponding button on the steering wheel, this function will directly shift down to the most suitable gear for maximum acceleration.
Finally, the N Track Sense Shift was conceived to optimize adaptive shifting for track driving because why wouldn’t you take your SUV out for a track day and have it shift automatically?
Irony aside, this feature is said to combine motorsport data with the driver’s behavior and select the right gear and shift timing so drivers can focus more on steering to come in handy for those uninitiated to the rigors of driving on the racetrack.
To conclude, a DCT is a welcomed addition to any car with high-performance ambitions, and Hyundai’s version proved very effective on the Veloster N. That can only mean it will make the upcoming Kona N equally fun to drive.
