2021 Hyundai Kona N Launched in the UK, Costs Way More Than the Ford Puma ST

Hyundai’s challenger to the likes of the Ford Puma ST and Volkswagen T-Roc R (in terms of size, anyway), the 2021 Kona N, has been priced from £35,395 ($48,980) OTR in the United Kingdom, and will start arriving at dealers soon. 7 photos HP / 147 kW ) AWD VW T-Roc R, which starts at £41,590 ($57,553).



Powered by a 2.0-liter four-banger, with an upgraded version of the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and three distinctive driving modes, the



With the launch control engaged, the sporty crossover can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds, and will run out of breath at 240 kph (149 mph).



It has an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, a curb weight of 1,510-1,569 kg (3,329-3,459 lbs), a 441-500 kg (972-1,102 lbs) payload, and can tow up to 1,600 kg (3,527 lbs) braked and 700 kg (1,543 lbs) unbraked.



Sporting a more aggressive styling over the regular lineup and sitting on 19-inch wheels, the



The cockpit has Blue accents, N-specific seats, steering wheel, gearshift knob, and metal pedals, digital instrument cluster, head-up display, 10-inch infotainment system, wireless charging pad, Krell audio, and many more.



The forward collision avoidance assist, lane following, lane keeping, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, driver attention warning, and smart cruise control are standard.



