Hyundai Kona N Finally Revealed, Is a FWD "Hot SUV" With 276 HP

Hyundai has been teasing the sportiest version of the Kona subcompact crossover like it is about to revolutionize the entire automotive industry with a never-before-seen segment.
In some regards, the South-Korean carmaker wasn’t exactly wrong, as the all-new 2022 Hyundai Kona N is in a class of its own, with no direct rivals as far as its capabilities are concerned.
Essentially an i30 N or a Veloster N on stilts (it shares its platform with the two cars), the Kona N is one of Hyundai’s most powerful crossovers and definitely the sportiest one so far.
‘Kona N is a true ‘hot SUV’ with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs cannot be fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV. Kona N can carve corners on the racetrack and bring excitement to everyday driving,’ said Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group.
Many will remember Biermann as the former head of BMW's M Division during the golden era that spawned legendary models like the E46 M3 and E39 M5, so you shouldn’t take his words as just marketing gibberish.
Like its non-SUV brothers, the all-new Kona N is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops a hefty 280 PS (276 HP) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the front wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Thanks to a launch control function and the more than adequate output, the "hot SUV" can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 5.5 seconds, and onward to a top speed of 240 kph (149 mph).
A new N-developed chassis, which includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, takes care of the model’s corner carving capabilities, with increased front and rear disc brakes engulfed by 19-inch forged alloy wheels that are hugged by specially designed Pirelli tires as standard.
We already knew how the Kona N would look thanks to some all-revealing spy shots from last month when Hyundai was filming some ads for the model on a road near the famous Nürburgring, where the car has gathered thousands of testing miles. Unlike other N models, the sports SUV should become available in the U.S. as well later this year.
