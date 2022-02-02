2023 Hyundai Kona Spotted While Testing, Continues to Have Split Headlights

Hyundai is preparing a new generation of the Kona, which is set to be revealed in 2023. The next-generation Kona is believed to bear the SX2 codename, and our spy photographers have already spotted the prototype of the upcoming model.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the prototype is heavily camouflaged, but some details can still be noticed. First, the vehicle appears to be larger than the ongoing model, and it may not be just an impression. This is a general trend in the industry, and it will lead to larger and larger vehicles in all segments. Few models manage to step away from this and be smaller than the segment average.
The split headlights of the first generation Kona will be carried over to the second generation model, as you can already see the lights on the prototype. Their design will be different, and it will be inspired by what we have already seen on the Tucson and Palisade, which means changing the main beams, which are positioned lower, to a vertical layout instead of a horizontal one.
Hyundai offers the Kona in gasoline, hybrid, and electric versions. At the time of launch, the current generation model was even available in a diesel version. The latter is not going to return with the second generation, but gasoline-only models and hybrids will continue to exist, along with the all-electric model.
The 2023 Hyundai Kona will also get an all-electric model, which is reportedly based on a platform called SX2e EV. Moreover, Hyundai is set to continue the “tradition” and offer a Kona N-Line with sportier styling, as well as the full-blown Kona N that has performance enhancements.
As for the version seen in the photo gallery, it is a model that was being powered by an internal combustion engine. It might have been a mild-hybrid, as many vehicles of today are, but it did not drive with its internal combustion engine shut off. Full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions of the Kona will take care of that job later.
