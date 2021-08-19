2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Standard Range Unveiled As Entry-Level Model

Hyundai has made the Kona Electric lineup a bit more affordable with the introduction of the Standard Range variant, which is already up for grabs in Australia, next to the previous model, renamed the Extended Range.
Sharing the main characteristics of its higher-end siblings, including the safety, technology, and convenience features, the 2021 Kona Electric Standard Range uses a different powertrain and smaller battery pack.
The electric motor generates 100 kW (136 PS / 134 HP) and 395 Nm (291 lb-ft) of torque, and is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery. The model has a total driving range of 305 km (190 miles) on the WLTP cycle, the highest compared to its main rivals, Hyundai says, such as the Nissan Leaf, MG ZS EV, and Mazda MX-30 Electric, with 270, 263, and 200 km (168, 163, and 124 miles) respectively.
Like the Extended Range, which uses a 150 kW (204 PS / 201 HP) electric motor and a 64 kWh battery, the new Kona Electric Standard Range is offered in two trim levels. These are called the Elite and Highlander, and have a recommended retail price of AU$54,500 (US$39,502) and AU$58,000 (US$42,039) respectively in Australia, before dealer fees and on-road costs.
The more agile derivative can be ordered from AU$60,500 (US$43,851) for the Elite and AU$64,000 (US$46,388) for the Highlander.
Some of the key specifications of the 2021 Kona Electric Elite, regardless of what lies under the hood, are the LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital dials, DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio, etc.
The SmartSense driver assistance gear joins them, bringing blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane keeping and lane following assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, and hill start assist.
Choosing the Highlander trim level will get you headlamps, front turn signals, and taillights with LED tech, front parking assist, high beam assist, glass sunroof, head-up display, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, and electrochromic rearview mirror.
