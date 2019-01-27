autoevolution
U.S. 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Available In Three Trim Levels

A hit in Europe and back home in South Korea, the Kona Electric has the makings of a commercial success in the United States too. For starters, pricing kicks off at $29,995 after the $7,500 federal tax credit.
Without it, the SE trim level would be $36,450 plus $1,045 for destination and delivery. Even in this configuration, the Kona Electric comes with the 64-kWh battery and 201-horsepower electric motor coupled to a single-speed reduction gear.

Estimated range? That would be 258 miles, thank you! Maximum speed is limited to 104 miles per hour, and using a Level 2 charging station, you’ll need nine hours and 35 minutes to fill ‘er up. 50-kW and 100-kW charging times drop to 75 and 54 minutes according to Hyundai.

In regard to the SE, safety features include Forward Collison-avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control (without stop/go), Brake Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. The Display Audio infotainment system also comes standard, featuring six speakers, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and MP3 playback.

An 8.0-inch color touchscreen (AVN 5.0) comes standard on the Ultimate ($44,650 plus $1,045). Right in the middle of the lineup, the Limited bundles plenty of features for a reasonable $41,150 plus destination and delivery.

If you want LED headlights, leather upholstery, sunroof, powered driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, and wireless charging for your mobile phone, go for the Limited. The Ultimate adds ventilated seats up front, heated steering wheel, stop&go for the Smart Cruise Control, rain-sensing wipers, head-up display, and touchscreen infotainment.

Hyundai mentions the Kona Electric will roll out in California, then in ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions. Given these circumstances, good luck finding one in places like Texas and Louisiana.

Customers who prefer internal combustion can get the Kona with either the 2.0-liter MPI or 1.6-liter T-GDI engine options. The SE with front-wheel drive starts at $19,990, of which Hyundai is much obliged to subtract $750 if purchased from dealer stock between January 3rd through January 31st, 2019.
