Hyundai Improves Driving Range, Triples Availability of Kona Electric in Europe

It’s easy to dismiss Hyundai as a “me too” of the electric onslaught, but if we throw the brand snobbery aside, the South Korean automaker actually happens to be quite successful in this segment. The Kona Electric is one of the best choices in its class, and it’ll get even better in March 2020 thanks to 8 percent more driving range. 19 photos



Hyundai also offers 48-volt mild hybrids as well as plug-in hybrids, and these eco-friendly technologies can be found in Kia models such as the e-Soul, Ceed PHEV , Niro, and Optima. The two brands are also working on new products in collaboration with Under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the Kona Electric now offers up to 484 kilometers (301 miles) in one go as opposed to 449 kilometers (279 miles) for the outgoing model. Hyundai doesn’t explain how it achieved this, but does mention the switch to Michelin Primacy 4 tires wrapped around 17-inch alloys.“Starting in March 2020, the company will introduce the Kona Electric in its Czech manufacturing plant, as well as increasing existing supply from its Ulsan plant in South Korea,” reads a statement from the company. In other words, the increased capacity is intended to keep up with the rising demand for the subcompact crossover.Hyundai expects more than 80,000 deliveries of electric vehicles in Europe by year’s end, including the Ioniq Electric and Nexo fuel-cell crossover. The latter is the most expensive of the lot at 69,000 euros while the Ioniq Elektro retails at 34,900 euros. The Kona Elektro is the most affordable at 34,850 euros in Germany, and you can drop 6,000 euros off the price thanks to the government’s incentive for going electric.Speaking of which, the e-crossover has recently been treated to a series of enhancements. These include the optional touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.25-inch display, more connectivity features, and faster three-phase charging just to name a few newities.Hyundai also offers 48-volt mild hybrids as well as plug-in hybrids, and these eco-friendly technologies can be found in Kia models such as the e-Soul, Ceed, Niro, and Optima. The two brands are also working on new products in collaboration with Rimac Automobili as part of an investment totaling 80 million euros.

