Hyundai Almost Ready to Give EU the Sporty Kona N Line Crossover It Craves for

South Korea’s Hyundai went on a hunch and decided it needed a more personalized appearance for its model lineup during these troubled times. It quickly managed to stand out from a crowd with its latest styling and especially the string of spectacular concepts such as the 45 and Vision T. Now it is time for all that to further translate down the road within the series production model family.
Both Kia and its half-brother Hyundai have been making ample efforts to become real contenders in the field of styling, and judging by the book covers of the American Sonata sedan, the European Santa Fe family SUV or the Palisade behemoth we are pleased to announce the initial results are positive.
Now the company is looking to continue the line of thought with the upcoming reveal of the upgraded Kona for the European market. More so, the little crossover is also going sporty with the new Kona N Line trim option. Of course, given that Hyundai’s Kona has not been on the market for very long one cannot expect a fully-fledged facelift.
But, as far as we can tell from the stylized CGI sketches the automaker is using for the teaser, we are close to one. Kona’s usual boldness is very much present, now enhanced with an upgraded set of full-LED split headlights that look just as quirky as before and still provide a high-tech look to the front fascia.
As far as we can tell, the blue-shaded Kona depicts the stock version while the crimson red one presents the N Line version – though both look decidedly sportier in either configuration. Of course, the latter does have its own styling agenda, which includes larger air intakes, a special hood with three small “nostrils” and the now-standard mesh grille insert.
We are just weeks away from the official reveal of the new Kona and its Kona N Line sibling, but of course everyone is expecting Hyundai to finally pull the rabbit out of its performance division hat and give us the flagship Kona N model. We are secretly rooting for a direct technological transfer from the Veloster N pocket rocket.
