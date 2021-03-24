See the 280-Horsepower Hyundai Kona N in All Its Non-Camouflaged Glory

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N’s imminent arrival has already been teased by the Korean carmaker a couple of weeks ago, but those who are anxious to see it before its official unveiling are in for a treat.
A completely undisguised Kona N was recently spotted by spy photographers during what looks like an official photo and video shoot for the upcoming launch of the model.
A road near the Nurburgring had been completely closed off for the shoot, which is only fitting since most of the development for the car has been done on the famous Green Hell.
The ‘HN 0280’ license plate is no coincidence, and it seems to have been chosen to give an indication to the Kona N’s output, which should be 280 PS (276 horsepower).
In other words, despite featuring the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo found in the Veloster N and the i30 N, the new Hyundai Kona N will be the most powerful N model in the Hyundai lineup, at least for a while.
Speaking of the Veloster, the South Korean’s carmaker performance offensive only featured the Veloster N in the United States, but Hyundai has recently let it slip that the 2022 Kona N will accompany it by the end of this year.
In Europe and other countries, it will sell alongside models like the i30 N and i20 N as well, but the ‘N’ dynasty is expected to be enlarged with other versions in the following year.
Getting back to the all-new Hyundai Kona N, some rumors were suggesting that it will be the first ‘N’ model to feature all-wheel-drive, especially since the sub-compact crossover’s platform allows it.
You shouldn’t get your hopes up though, with the production model likely to keep the FWD lineup of the i30 N and Veloster N. That said, hopefully Hyundai surprise us.
The official launch, including the footage taken during this ill-fated video shooting, should happen sometime later this month or early April.
