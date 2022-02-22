Buell Hammerhead Coming to Daytona Bike Week, Glimpse of Something New Promised

2021 was many things to many people, and for the guys now making up what we know as Buell Motorcycles, it was resurrection year. The company introduced the new Hammerhead and launched a reservation system suitable to our age. And now it’s time to brag about all that.
In the first week of March, anybody’s who’s somebody in the motorcycle world will descend upon Daytona, the place from where the official start of the 2022 motorcycle season, in both racing and otherwise, will be given.
The Hammerheads, in both 1190 and 1190 SX guises, will of course be on deck to be admired by those attending the Destination Daytona during Daytona Bike Week 2022, starting March 4. Alongside the Hammerhead, Buell also promises people they’ll get a glimpse “at future product under development,” but no other details have been provided on what that means.
The company is still taking reservations for the Hammerhead on its Buellvana website, asking $25 in exchange for a promised production slot. We’re told deliveries of the bikes have already begun, and the first two Hammerheads ever made, VIN 1 and 2, have been already shipped to the Barber Motorsports Museum in Alabama.
“2021 was jam packed with successes for the Buell factory,” said in a statement Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle. “The leadership team is doing amazing, our factory production is in full swing, and sales reservations are exceeding our expectations.”
“Customers have responded very enthusiastically to our return and love the ease of our Buellvana online reservation system. Most of our sales are just word of mouth among motorcycle enthusiasts and loyal followers.”
The Hammerhead is powered by a 72-degree V-Twin engine capable of developing 185 horsepower and 101.6 ft-lbs of torque – that on a bike that weighs under 200 kg (419 pounds). The regular version is priced at $18,995, while the 1190 SX sells from $17,995.
