Why, Hello to You Too, 2023 Hyundai Kona Test Driver!

The new generation Hyundai Kona has returned to the limelight, almost three weeks after it made its spy photo debut in Europe’s frozen north.
Still surrounded by the white stuff, the latest prototype, which had one angry driver behind the wheel, looks slightly different compared to the other one.
For instance, the front license plate was moved further down, and there was no light bar in the middle of the bumper anymore. The camouflage is a bit more revealing, though due to its thickness, doubled by the fake cladding, we still cannot decipher its design.
Still, it appears that the double lights aren’t going anywhere and that the roofline has a very similar shape compared to the current Kona. Out back, things get even blurrier, as the whole tailgate has a huge plastic attachment, complete with provisional taillights.
It is obvious that our spy photographers couldn’t get anywhere close enough to snap a few pictures of the cockpit, and zooming in doesn’t help either, as the dashboard was under wraps. However, we do expect an entirely new panel, complete with a more modern infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster in the better-equipped versions. Drivers will be aided by all sorts of safety systems on the go.
As far as the underpinnings go, it appears that the new-gen Hyundai Kona will be built around an entirely new platform, perhaps shared with the upcoming Seltos. The front-biased, all-wheel drive construction is understood to have been designed with gasoline and diesel engines in mind, yet hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected as well, joined by a battery-electric variant that will presumably get the Ioniq name. The sporty N model should live on.
Some believe that the new Kona, otherwise expected to hit assembly in the first half of 2023, might replace the i30 hatchback, but we’d take it with the proverbial pinch of salt if we were you.
