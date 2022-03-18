This Is How Hyundai Awoke the "Beast" in Mark Wahlberg's Tucson From "Uncharted"

The car industry has figured out that movies are an excellent means of promotion, while the movie industry thrived on this symbiosis. It’s a win-win that got us some of the most interesting car concepts. One of them is, no doubt, the Tucson “Beast” that Hyundai promoted as Mark Wahlberg’s ride in Uncharted.
The movie brought new fame to an already very popular vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup. The rugged Beast is based on the rather soft Tucson crossover pimped up to look totally badass by the team at Hyundai America Technical Center. The designers had only two weeks to complete the design, so they came up with these simple but effective modifications inspired directly by the Uncharted video game series.
Replacing the wheels with the beefier Black Rhino Armory in matte gun black was the sensible decision, especially as those were wrapped in 33-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires. Of course, the fenders had to be widened to accommodate the bigger wheels, but that was the easy part. More complicated was to attach all those accessories to the car and wrap everything in matte paint.
The big tires are good at conquering all sorts of terrain, but they are of little help if the whole car gets incapacitated. That’s why the Beast is protected using custom front and rear bumpers, headlights and taillight guards, and a front skid plate. The two Smittybilt Recovery Utility Tool shovels and the Master tow straps sure come in handy while traversing harsh terrains, Mark Wahlberg appreciates.
With its agile body and capable HTRAC all-wheel-drive technology, the Tucson makes for the perfect treasure hunting vehicle, claims Hyundai. Of course, if left to decide, Wahlberg would’ve probably opted for a Land Cruiser-based Beast, but it is what it is and when life gives you lemons...
Uncharted is currently playing in cinemas, so if you like to see the Beast in its full glory there is your chance. The movie turns out to be a success, with over $300 million at the worldwide box office.
