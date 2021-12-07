Rugged-Looking 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT Is All Show With No Extra Go

Hyundai has expanded the 2022 Tucson family with the introduction of the XRT in the United States.
A more rugged-looking variant of the compact crossover, it builds on the existing Tucson SEL with Convenience Package, adds a few exclusive design items, and is available only with an internal combustion engine, so it misses out on the electrified powertrains.
Priced from $32,625 with front-wheel drive and $34,125 with all-wheel drive, including the $1,225 destination charge, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT features plastic cladding at both ends, sides, and around the wheel arches. Black monotone side mirror caps, dark window surrounds, roof cross rails, tow hitch, and black 19-inch alloy wheels are part of the makeover as well, together with the black headliner inside and black cloth upholstery.
Since it is based on the SEL, which has an MSRP of $26,650, it also gets the same equipment level, meaning proximity key with push-button start, heated side mirrors, heated front seats with eight-way electric adjustment for the driver, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, multi-function steering wheel, and electric parking brake. The wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included, and so are the Bluetooth functionality, second-row air vents, and USB ports, HD radio, and reversing camera.
A host of driver assistance items is on deck, such as the blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, driver attention warning, rear occupant warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, and high beam assist.
Power is supplied by the same engine equipping the SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited variants of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson in the United States, namely a 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit that kicks out 187 hp (190 ps / 140 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm.
