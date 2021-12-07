Rugged-Looking 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT Is All Show With No Extra Go

More on this:

1 2022 Hyundai Tucson Costs at Least $24,950, HEV and N Line Start at Around $30k

2 2022 Hyundai Tucson Takes the Dreaded European Moose Test

3 A Closer Look at the All-New Hyundai Tucson's Long List of Available Powertrains

4 2022 Hyundai Tucson Arrives in U.S.-Spec, One of 12 New SUVs Planned for America

5 2021 Hyundai Tucson Arrives as Hot-Designed, Tech-Laden, Revolutionary SUV