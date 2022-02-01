Tucson Gets "Beast" Treatment, Looks Badass

Hyundai updated the Tucson for 2022, and now it took it even further with the concept "Beast." The car will have its premiere on the big screen with the movie Uncharted, and the company will also kickstart a global media campaign with the help of famous actor Tom Holland. It feels like the success registered by the appearance of Ioniq 5 and Tucson in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has turned Hyundai into a company that likes to see its products placed on the silver screen.
Sony Pictures’ action-adventure movie is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same title, “Uncharted,” by Naughty Dog. In the film, seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to recover a fortune lost by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.
What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting - hence the need for a proper car - white-knuckle race to reach the prize. Suppose Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries. In that case, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother, but only if they can learn to work together.
The Tucson will be there for the ride, and it will boast some new and impressive upgrades which make the car suitable for adventure in the deepest corners of the world. The rugged look is provided by reinforced bumpers, bigger and beefier tires, and outdoor-ready accouterments. Moreover, a snorkel will help the engine breathe if the car has to cross through a river.
Hyundai promise that the Tucson "‘Beast" concept will show its versatile capabilities and futuristic design in the new movie.
Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the TUCSON "Beast" concept.
Now, we`re curious. Is Hyundai preparing something also for the Santa Cruz? That remains to be seen!
