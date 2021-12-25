2022 Hyundai Tucson Gets Recalled, All Affected Units Are Already Fixed

Hyundai has issued a recall for just a dozen vehicles that were fixed before the recall was announced. The affected units are 2022 Tucson models that were built at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing facility in Alabama, on February 26, 2021. The recall was caused by incompatible software.
As Hyundai explains, the twelve affected units received an Integrated Central Control Unit that was programmed with what was described as incompatible software. Due to the error, the issue might have resulted in potentially inoperative headlights or taillights. Hyundai representatives explained that the ICE in question was produced without the required software reflash being completed.
In other words, a step of the production process was not completed, which led to this issue. Hyundai learned of the problem and investigated its causes after an increase in warranty claim activity on exterior light functionality. At the time when the recall was issued, the vehicle manufacturer had no knowledge of any accident caused by or related to this potential issue.
The process then involved a review of supplier records, which was opened back in June 2021. It took them a couple of months to find the cause of the issue that could lead to a potential fault. Now, the interesting part is that Hyundai has already repaired all 12 affected units before issuing the recall with the NHTSA.
Hyundai's factory in Alabama started manufacturing the 2022 Tucson in the last week of February 2021, which means that the issue that led to the recall was a mishap that occurred in the first days of production. Mind you, since production started February 23rd, and the issue occurred February 26th, so you might say that it adds up.
Just like any other automaker, Hyundai has several procedures in its production process that prevent workers from fitting vehicles with components that are not meant for them, as well as other means of ensuring manufacturing quality and consistency.
The Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama factory also builds the Elantra and the Sonata. Those models were not affected by the recall that focused on the 2022 Tucson.
